Atrium, Novant close COVID testing sites due to winter storm

With snow, sleet and ice forecast in the Charlotte area this weekend, some Atrium and Novant COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be closed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Novant Health announced Friday that they will be temporarily shutting down some COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics due to winter weather that's forecast for the Charlotte area this weekend.

First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says Charlotte could see up to 2 inches of snow and ice on Sunday, with higher accumulation expected in the North Carolina mountains and north of Interstate 40. The Charlotte metro will also be at risk for sleet, freezing rain and ice accumulation, which could cause widespread power outages and dangerous travel conditions.

Atrium Health Closings

Walk-in testing and COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed at the following locations:

4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

First Baptist Church - West, 1801 Oaklawn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28216

Patients can click here for more information about Atrium Health vaccination and testing locations.

Novant Health Closings

Novant Health announced it will close its Baldwin COVID-19 testing site and Huntersville COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, Jan. 17. Those clinics will operate with limited hours on the following days:

Baldwin - 125 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte NC, 28204

Testing: Tuesday - Friday: 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Vaccination: Tuesday, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Thursday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Huntersville (vaccines only) - 17220 Northcross Drive Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078

Wednesday, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to StarMed Healthcare about its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic hours during the winter storm.