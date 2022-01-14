Atrium, Novant close COVID testing sites due to winter storm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Novant Health announced Friday that they will be temporarily shutting down some COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics due to winter weather that's forecast for the Charlotte area this weekend.
First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says Charlotte could see up to 2 inches of snow and ice on Sunday, with higher accumulation expected in the North Carolina mountains and north of Interstate 40. The Charlotte metro will also be at risk for sleet, freezing rain and ice accumulation, which could cause widespread power outages and dangerous travel conditions.
Atrium Health Closings
Walk-in testing and COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed at the following locations:
4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
First Baptist Church - West, 1801 Oaklawn Ave., Charlotte, NC 28216
Novant Health Closings
Novant Health announced it will close its Baldwin COVID-19 testing site and Huntersville COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, Jan. 17. Those clinics will operate with limited hours on the following days:
Baldwin - 125 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte NC, 28204
Testing: Tuesday - Friday: 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Vaccination: Tuesday, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Thursday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Huntersville (vaccines only) - 17220 Northcross Drive Suite 110, Huntersville, NC 28078
Wednesday, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to StarMed Healthcare about its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic hours during the winter storm.
