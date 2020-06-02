YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A driver has died after a tree fell on the car in York County, officials confirm.

The driver was driving a 2010 Toyota SUV on Pleasant Road in York County when a tree fell onto the car.

According to officials the driver was injured and transported to CMC Main where the driver later succumbed to injuries.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

The accident happened about 3 miles north of Fort Mill.

Officials report there were no other vehicles involved. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

A massive storm system is dumping heavy rain on the Carolinas with reports of flooding in the area Thursday.

There have been multiple confirmed tornados on the ground in the area.

Authorities urge during heavy rain and storms you get indoors and stay as far away from trees and cars as you can.

