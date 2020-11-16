Names of 5 killed in Alexander County flooding released

More than 30 people were rescued from the rising floodwaters Thursday, which left some houses and cars completely underwater.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County officials have released the names of the five victims killed in last week's devasting flooding.

Along with the five killed, more than 30 people were rescued from the rising floodwaters Thursday, which left some houses and cars completely underwater.

Officials said the victims were located at various locations on the campground property, approximately a quarter-mile from the campsites.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, the victims recovered were identified as:

Crystal Dawn LeVan Reed, age 49 of Hiddenite, NC

Tyrell Jordan “Ty” Reed, age 18 of Hiddenite, NC

Tina Ann Allen, age 52 of Hiddenite, NC

On Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, the victims recovered were identified as:

Ronald James Wintemute, age 76 of Hiddenite, NC

Mason Lee Flowers, age 1 of Hiddenite, NC

This is some damage we’ve seen at Hiddenite Campground today. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/QxNg5H9mGf — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) November 13, 2020

The National Weather Service surveyed the damage in Hiddenite Friday. While the weather data is still being finalized, other recorded rainfall totals from Alexander County showed at least 7 inches of rain fell in some areas.

Approximately 50 roadways across the county were compromised, with four bridge outages and 11 roads that are currently impassable, according to county officials.

The campground was overwhelmed when water from the South Yadkin River overtook the property.

Rivers and other waterways remained swollen Friday after the record-breaking rain event.

Further downstream in Mecklenburg County, residents living along the Catawba River were voluntarily asked to evacuate as Duke Energy worked to maintain the water levels along the Catawba River and Mountain Island Lake.