3 adults, 1-year-old child missing in Alexander County; person found dead in camper

Alexander County authorities are searching for them after floodwaters swept across the area.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Four people are missing, including a 1-year-old child, and another person was killed in Alexander County when heavy rain led to flash flooding across the Carolinas Thursday morning.

"Major detectives have called and said it was a child who was missing along with the four adults, and now that we've found one deceased, it leaves three adults and one child who are unaccounted for," Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said.

Bowman confirmed an adult was found dead in a camper at the Hiddenite Family Campground after the storm passed. The person who was found dead on the campground has not been identified at this time.

More than 30 people were rescued from rising floodwaters at the campground Thursday. At times, the floodwaters were as high as the houses' roofs, and multiple vehicles were fully submerged in the water. In total, there were nine water rescues performed by first responders in Alexander County.

"The water is still high, the rescue teams are still having a lot of trouble getting around," Bowman said. "This is a very unfortunate thing that's happened to Alexander County."

Bowman said the search and rescue mission will continue as long as the weather allows crews to work safely. He said he's unsure if they'll be able to continue their efforts after sundown.

Bowman said multiple roads in Alexander County have been damaged or washed out, with four roads being completely washed out, including Highway 16 at the intersection with Millersville Road. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich tweeted a photo of the washed-out intersection.

“Flooding Millersville RD, HWY 16

Road is washed out on Millersville, and Naster rd” https://t.co/myADmgZL8h pic.twitter.com/LkZNmhRVsN — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 12, 2020

"I was there all morning helping with traffic, and folks, even while I was standing there, we've seen people trying to go around the barricades," Bowman said. "These barricades are there for a reason. Not only for your protection, but for your vehicle's protection."