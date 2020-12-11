State of Emergency in Catawba County as storms cause flash flooding, water rescues and power outages

A line of heavy showers caused flash flooding in western North Carolina, including multiple swift water rescues and power outages in the foothills.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials in Catawba County issued a State of Emergency Thursday as a line of strong storms brought heavy rain, causing flash flooding, power outages and multiple swift water rescues to the Carolinas.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday in Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for most of the WCNC Charlotte viewing area as heavy rains are expected to last throughout the morning hours.

The South Yadkin River overflowed it's banks pouring water into fields and roadways and flooding vehicles and buildings.

Cars and buildings underwater due to South Yadkin River exceeding banks. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/IOsBDLMWEX — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) November 12, 2020

Another look. Owner said that blue building moved from the River. pic.twitter.com/z4mX0uwsyY — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) November 12, 2020

The Conover Fire Department tweeted they were responding to a water rescue at the Hiddenite Family Campground, where a group of 15 to 20 campers were trapped.

Conover SOC is responding to a WATER RESCUE, Hiddenite Family Camp Ground, 15-20 Campers Trapped. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 12, 2020

In Catawba County, officials declared a State of Emergency due to extensive flooding, power outages and road closures. The hazardous conditions were widespread in the foothills, where schools were put on a delay or switched to remote learning. Duke Energy estimated nearly 2,500 people were without power in Catawba County due to the storms. Nearly 400 people lost electricity in Alexander County.

WCNC Charlotte meteorologist Chris Mulcahy spotted major flooding during a drive in the Chevy Storm Tracker.

To think this is a road is almost unimaginable pic.twitter.com/tKLWty8V8O — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) November 12, 2020

Heavy flooding was also reported in Burke County where officials issued a State of Emergency as well. Flooding made several roads impassable. In Bethel Park, water covered the ground and began rising in areas. School officials moved students to a remote learning day due to flooding concerns.

First Warn Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said Hunting Creek in Morganton hit a new record high with the water level still rising.

In Iredell County, fire crews responded to a washed out bridge on Cattlemans Road. Fire officials said a vehicle got trapped on the bridge. Everyone got out OK, but the vehicle was trapped in flood waters.

In Cornelius, the police department had to close Bailey Road between Poole Place Drive and Delmas Drive due to flooding.

Huntersville Police tweeted they had to close at least one lane of Same Furr Road between Northcross Drive and Lindholm Drive, near the Birkdale Shopping Center. A westbound lane was closed but officials also said they were preparing to close the road completely if flooding continued.

Major flooding was also reported along Interstate 85 in the Charlotte area. Emergency crews were called to I-85 northbound at Little Rock Road for flooding in the roadway. At least 4 out of 5 lanes of the interstate were closed due to flooding for some time Thursday morning.

Panovich said the area had already broken a rainfall record for the day with more than two inches of rain in Charlotte.