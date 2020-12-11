Dozens rescued from rising flood waters at Alexander County campground

At least 30 people were rescued early Thursday morning as waters flooded homes and buildings at the Hiddenite Family Campground.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Dozens of people at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County had to be rescued early Thursday morning due to flooding.

The Conover Fire Department responded to reports of flooding at the campground around six a.m. Initial reports said 15-20 people were in need of rescue.

Conover SOC is responding to a WATER RESCUE, Hiddenite Family Camp Ground, 15-20 Campers Trapped. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 12, 2020

Mooresville Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene to assist in rescue efforts. At least 30 people were rescued from rising waters at the campground. There were no initial reports of injuries from emergency workers.

WCNC Charlotte's Chris Mulcahy arrived at the campground to see dozens of homes, buildings and vehicles underwater.

A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for multiple counties until 11 a.m. Most of the WCNC Charlotte viewing area is under a Flood Watch until Thursday night. Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich expects the heavy rain to last through the morning hours but creeks and streams will continue to rise even after the rain stops.

Hiddenite Campground. 30+ people were rescued and homes evacuated. Multiple buildings underwater. pic.twitter.com/J7urFtetlQ — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) November 12, 2020

This is a developing story and WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the scene. Our team will continue to update the story as more information develops.


