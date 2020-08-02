ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado Thursday in Stanly County caused damage, including to a child care center.

Storm investigators Friday found the tornado touched down near Millingport and continued on a "discontinuous" path 7.3 miles toward Albemarle.

Near Flint Ridge Road, investigators found damage to a double-wide manufactured home and a large storage outbuilding.

Numerous trees were uprooted and snapped as the tornado moved east.

Near Pennington Road, a child care center has considerable roof damage along with tree damage on the property, according to the National Weather Service.

"A large swath and path of tree damage continued to the northeast before the damage mostly ended around Snuggs Road Park," the National Weather Service wrote in their findings.

No injuries were reported in Stanly County.

Storm investigators from the National Weather Service conducted storm surveys Friday across the Carolinas.

This tornado was one of at least five near Charlotte, and among at least eight across both North Carolina and South Carolina.

