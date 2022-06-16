QC Happenings: 10 ways to celebrate this weekend in Charlotte

There's a lot to do in Charlotte this weekend, with Juneteenth and Father's Day events taking over the Queen City. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With nearly perfect weather in the Queen City, this weekend is sure to be a hit. Celebrate Juneteenth and Father's Day in Charlotte at awesome events.

Friday, March 17

Food Truck Friday

2nd annual Juneteenth Jam @ Blumenthal Performing Arts

Kick-off the weekend as Blumenthal Performings Arts' Juneteenth Jam returns to the Queen City. The festivities will incorporate interactive art and Black history to highlight the community, featuring dance workshops, a block party-style concert featuring Charlotte recording artists, and more. Find more information here.

Pride Drag Show & Paw-rade @ Skiptown

Bring your furry friends to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community and show pride at the Pride Drag Show and the Paw-rade on Saturday, June 18. Find more information here.

Saturday, March 18

Durag Fest 2022 @ Camp North End

One of the biggest celebrations of Black culture returns to Charlotte. Durag Fest 2022 is set to feature a local vendor market, food court, day party, music, an art exhibition and more. Find more information about this free event here.

Father's Day Fest @ Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Treat dad to food, beer, golf games, and live music at OMB's Father's Day Fest. Happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, March 19

Juneteenth Celebration: Elements of Freedom @ Harvey B. Gantt Center

Bring your family and friends for a day of community conversation, music and more at the Harvey B. Gantt Center's Juneteenth Celebration. It kicks off with a family art workshop at 12:30 p.m., followed by a community conversation session at 2:30 p.m. and wraps up with a live musical performance at 4 p.m. Find more information on this free event here.

Father's Day BBQ @ 4001 Yancey

Calling all the rad dads out for great food and drinks 4001 Yancey's Father's Day BBQ. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be live music from George Banda beginning at 2 p.m. Find more information here.

Father's Day Celebration @ Truist Field

Take dad out to the ballgame, as the Charlotte Knights take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this Sunday. Dads also get exclusive early access a pre-game catch on the field, a Charlotte Knights baseball & hat, plus more awesome perks for $149. Standard tickets begin at $21. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End

Crayola is bringing its one-of-a-kind an immersive experience to Camp North End. Don’t miss the grand opening of Crayola IDEAworks, complete with hands-on digital and physical interactives, in-event photo opportunities and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.

Juneteenth Charlotte Celebration 2022: Past. Present. Future. @ Rendezvous