QC Happenings: How to spend your weekend in Charlotte

A weekend of concerts, festivals and more is in store in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It'll be a musical weekend for the ages, as Luke Combs takes the stage at Bank of America Stadium Friday and Saturday. The city announced several traffic adjustments because of the show that you can find here.

You'll be able to see Luke Combs and enjoy other events in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, July 14

Luke Combs World Tour @ Bank of America Stadium

Get ready for a powerhouse show from Luke Combs for his stop at Bank of America Stadium. The July 14 date was added after his original date in Charlotte on July 15 sold out. The show kicks off at 5:45 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased here.

Blink-182 @ Spectrum Center

If country music is not for you, the rock band Blink-182 is in town tonight as well. The show goes from 7-10 p.m. and tickets can be bought here.

Friday Nights @ Camp North End

Start your weekend off strong with fun happenings at Camp North End, featuring live music, good food, cool shops, local art and even a few surprises. Happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Science on the Rocks @ Discovery Place

Discovery Place Science is staying open after hours tonight for adults only! Grab a cocktail while interacting with animals and seeing a science show. Tickets start at $22 and drink tickets must be purchased separately. Visit their website for more information and tickets.

Friday Night Live Music @ The Coterie Concept

Enjoy rhythmic Jazz, wines and food at The Coterie Concept starting at 4 p.m. Live music begins at 7 p.m. and wine tasting will take place at 222 West Blvd S112 in Southend. Entry into the event is free with food prepared by a featured Chef will be available for purchase. More information can be found here.

Saturday, July 15

South End Farmer's Market @ Atherton Mill

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products as the South End Farmer's Market returns in 2022. Happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Atherton Mill. Find more information here.

A Vibe Outside '23: Art Out Loud

Head out to Uptown to enjoy this summertime block party festival, celebrating Charlotte's amazing Black creative culture. Happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can register to attend for free here.

3rd Annual Charlotte Chef Festival

We hope you're hungry for a festival of eats in the Queen City as chefs, caterers and food vendors come together to showcase some of the best food in the Carolinas. Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased here.

Yoga at Hi-Wire Brewing

Enjoy a yoga class with SPENGA for $10 in the taproom at Hi-Wire Brewing. You must be 18 to attend and 21+ to enjoy the beer that is included in ticket prices. Make sure you bring your own yoga mat, and you can sign up for the class here.

CLT Edge Fest

A festival at the Charlotte Art League centered around art in all forms: music, dancing, and painting. There will be DJs, dance performances, as well as local mural artists live painting. Enjoy the interactive art experiences from 3-9 p.m. Ticket registration is free, but required, and can be done here.

Sunday, July 16

National ice cream day!

Local ice cream shops around Charlotte, and national chains, are offering free or discounted ice cream, plus other sweet deals all day.

- Carolina Scoops Ice Cream: free waffle cones all day with the purchase of a single or double scoop from 12-9 p.m.

- Handel's Ice Cream at Steele Creek: buy one, get one free small dishes, cake or sugar cones

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

July pop-up market at Buzzed Viking