QC Happenings | 10 ways to have a great fall weekend in Charlotte

A weekend of festivals, frights and Carolina sports awaits you this weekend. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s as you head out for fall weekend happenings in Charlotte.

Friday, Oct. 21

Food Truck Friday

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans @ Spectrum Center

The Hornets are back in the Queen City on Friday as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans in regular season action. Happening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased here.

Fridays @ Camp North End

Enjoy shopping at some of the best small businesses in the Queen City in the heart of Camp North End at Queen City Weekend. It’s complete with vendors, music, drinks, and plenty of networking opportunities, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information about this free event can be found here.

Saturday, Oct. 22

University City WineFest

Come out to the Sixth Annual University City Wine Festival, featuring over 50 different wines, ciders and brews as well as live music and small business vendors. The event begins at 2 p.m. Find more information on tickets here.

Metropolitan Market @ Metropolitan

Come out to enjoy an open-air market featuring local businesses with one-of-a-kind products ranging from home decor to jewelry and more. Happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Frank's Chili Fest

Bring your friends out to enjoy great music, beer, and some of the best chili in town. The event kicks off at noon and a chili cookoff winner is announced at 4:45 p.m. Find more information here.

Halloween Bar Crawl in Uptown

A night of frights and spirits awaits you at the Halloween Bar Crawl in Uptown. Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay @ Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are back in the Queen City on Sunday as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tickets for the game start at $80 and can be purchased here.

Happening all weekend

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Escape to a simpler time in history at the Carolina Renaissance Festival, complete with an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions and, of course, food! Happening now through Nov. 20. Find more information here.

SCarowinds

Face your darkest fears at SCarowinds this weekend as hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. The fright-fest is open now, and you can visit all weekend long starting at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.