QC Happenings: How to spend Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte

Look forward to festivals, fireworks and the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While you can expect a rainy weekend, there are still festive things you can do to celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!

Thursday, May 25

SouthPark After 5 @ Symphony Park

Remember 'Alive After 5?' Well, it's officially back as 'SouthPark After 5,' where you can see your favorite acts hit the stage on Thursdays at Symphony Park. Up this week is the On the Border Eagles Tribute band. This week's edition will feature a special tribute to honor the victims of last week's massive South Park fire and first responders. Find more information here.

Friday, May 26

Friday Nights @ Camp North End

Start your weekend off strong with fun happenings at Camp North End, featuring live music, good food, cool shops, local art and even a few surprises. Happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

Lake Norman Foodees Food and Culture Festival

Don't miss this three-day celebration of food, art, and community at the Lake Norman Family Branch YMCA. Over 25 food trucks and vendors will be there, as well as artists, artisans, and crafters showcasing their unique creations. Happening from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. Find more information here.

Saturday, May 27

Carolina Greek Picnic @ QC SoundStage

Head out to a unique experience catered to the Divine Nine fraternities and sororities, a first in the Carolinas. Happening from noon to 5 p.m. at the QC SoundStage. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here.

CLT Asian Eats Rally @ Divine Barrel Brewing

Celebrate Asian-American Pacific Islanders Month at the CLT Asian Eats Rally, featuring food trucks, a DJ and more. Find more information here.

Sunday, May 28

Coca-Cola 600 @ Charlotte Motor Speedway

Rev up those engines and head out for a thrilling weekend at the Coca-Cola 600, with a pre-race concert featuring The Doobie Brothers and more. The race begins at 6 p.m. Find more information and ticket pricing here.

Memorial Day Celebration @ U.S. National Whitewater Center

Spend your Memorial Day weekend outdoors with races and more activities at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. Enjoy live music throughout the weekend and fireworks finish on Sunday evening Find more information here.

Live Jazz @ The Warmack

End your weekend on a high note, with live jazz music at the Warmack in Plaza Midwood. General admission is free and VIP tables start at $100. Find more information here.

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Party in the Park is back! You can enjoy Memorial Day weekend with an afternoon of art and music the Mint Museum's Randolph location. Happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information about this free event here.