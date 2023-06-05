Luke Combs adds another Charlotte show to 2023 world tour

Luke Combs is adding a second concert at Bank of America Stadium due to overwhelming ticket demand, the artist announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and North Carolina native Luke Combs is adding a second Charlotte concert to his 2023 stadium tour due to overwhelming ticket demand, the artist announced Monday.

Combs, who was born in Charlotte and grew up in western North Carolina, will perform at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, July 14. His original date in Charlotte on July 15 sold out. He also added shows in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Philadelphia, and Tampa, Florida, to the world tour that will see Combs perform on three continents and 16 countries.

"After we got to play two shows in Nashville, I decided I wanted to play more shows for the fans, so I got with my team and the stadiums and luckily all of the July dates lined up for us, so we decided to just do it," Combs said. "I'm really excited to be able to bring more music to more fans."

Adding new, 2nd shows on Fridays in Tampa, FL, Charlotte, NC, Foxborough, MA and Philadelphia, PA!



Join/login to my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvromx to receive pre-sale info (info also emailed to members).



Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, June 9. pic.twitter.com/FoLDPkxDJ8 — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) June 5, 2023

Tickets to see Luke Combs perform in Charlotte on July 14 will hit verified pre-sale at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. General on-sale tickets will be available at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 9. Members of Combs' official fan club will have access to presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on June 8.

Combs will be joined by the Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Allan and Brent Cobb on July 14. The July 15 show will also include Lainey Wilson, Riley Green and Flatland Cavalry.

His new version of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" is No. 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 and has garnered over 111 million streams worldwide. It's his first single outside the country genre and has been a huge success.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts