The King's Kitchen asking for donations as business slows since reopening

The lauded non-profit restaurant is urging the public to donate as business has been slow since its reopening in July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several popular Charlotte restaurants have permanently closed their doors this year, but one is asking the public for help before that happens.

Non-profit restaurant The King's Kitchen is urging the public for donations as it says business has been down since it reopened back in July.

The King's Kitchen posted a statement to Facebook Thursday, saying:

As a nonprofit restaurant, we rely on your patronage and your financial support to keep our doors open and our mission alive. To be frank, both are down since reopening. Dining with us and contributing donations keeps our team employed, feeds our neighbors in need, and allows us to continue our life skills and leadership training for people in our Discipleship program. Visit kingskitchen.org to donate, make a reservation, and to read more about our mission. Thank you for your support, now and always.

The Uptown restaurant at the corner of West Trade and Church streets is known for its service in helping to support and offer resources like job training for those experiencing homelessness.

