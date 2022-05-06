YouDay: A story about a rabbit

The lesson from Coach LaMonte: learn what others want from you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day, a rabbit went fishing and caught nothing.

The next day, he did the same thing, and also caught nothing.

When he went on the third day, a big fish jumped out of the lake and shouted, “If you want to catch us stop using carrots as bait!"

Sometimes, we use the things we are fond of to try to win the attention and respect of others, not taking into consideration that something beneficial to them is essentially what they need from us. We must disconnect from a selfish mindset that says "if it's good for me, it will be good for others."

We all have our own likes and dislikes, but that is what makes us all unique. Let's stop making every relationship a clone of ourselves and celebrate what makes others special.

