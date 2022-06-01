YouDay: Don't wait to make your dreams happen

Coach LaMonte has a simple message: NOW is the time!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So many of us are waiting for the planets to align before we step out and make our dreams a reality.

Think about it, how many times have you said this will be the year, only to discover that you are still in the same place you were last year at this time? It is time to put your dream into action.

It is time to do what you said you would do, and have the life you said you wanted.

Remember, if we are constantly waiting for the right moment, the time will never be ideal. Step out anyway.

If you are putting off your dream because you fear the work that comes with it, become comfortable with where you are because that is where you will remain.

