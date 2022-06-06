YouDay: Everything happens for a reason

Coach LaMonte says good or bad, it's all part of life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As I look over my life there are things I wish I would've done differently and things I wish I would've never done. Can you relate?

But what I have learned is everything that has happened, happened for a reason, and the reason created a lesson, a lesson which became an experience.

Instead of finding any reason to hate your life, find every reason to love it. Maybe it hasn't been easy. Maybe you look at your life, suggesting to yourself that this is not the life you signed up for. Trust me, I get it.

But it doesn't have to be the life you settle for. You at any moment can make one decision that changes everything.

So step back, look at the good things that have happened, and allow those things to grow stronger in your spirit than the bad things that try haunt us.

