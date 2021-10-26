YouDay: Progress with just one step

As Coach LaMonte explains, no matter how long it takes, one thing is certain: you won't make any progress until you take the first step.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Would you walk a thousand miles? How long do you think that would take? A month? A year?

No matter how long it takes, one thing is certain: you won't make any progress until you take the first step.

A journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Vision is a vital part of the journey of life. If you never know where you're going, any road will take you there.

Once you have the plan in place, mustering up the faith to take the first few steps is the key to arriving in your promised land.

Stepping out on faith does not mean that you will not encounter detours or setbacks along the way. That's a part of the process.

But it's not what happens to you that has the power to hinder you, but rather how you react to it that matters. Refuse to give up and settle for part of your vision.

Never allow the setbacks to drain you -- simply redirect yourself to look at the map of your vision again. Nothing can stop you but you. Journey on!