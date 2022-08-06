YouDay: Take a risk

There could be a reward involved, Coach LaMonte says.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man sat waiting for a friend at a coffee shop when a woman walked in and asked, “Are you the one that was sent from the blind dating service?”

The man lifted his head, and saw that the woman was the lady of his dreams, and decided to play along.

“Yes, I am, I am so glad you made it."

The two sat and talked for hours, and hours grew to days, days grew to months, and months grew to an engagement. On their wedding day he decided to confess that he was indeed not the one from the dating service.

She replied “Neither was I. I just needed an excuse to talk to you.”

This is how we should approach opportunities. They are always there but until you take a risk, you will never know what is truly intended for you.

