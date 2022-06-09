YouDay: The tigers who traded places

Wish your circumstances were different? Coach LaMonte says take a moment to reconsider.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There were once two tigers: one in a cage, and the other in the wilderness. Both thought that their lives were horrible, and since each admired the other’s situation more than their own, decided to trade lives.

It wasn't long before both tigers died- one from hunger and another from loneliness.

We may look at the lives of others and wish we could trade places. But I have learned that the lessons and experiences we have gained have made us who we are.

We should never long to trade places with another because the shoes they wear were made special for them. If you look at your life and see things you are not pleased with, simply make the effort to make your life the life you want.

You are not required to remain where you are. You are required to make the life you want the life you live.

