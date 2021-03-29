YouDay: Your mind is your business

Coach LaMonte says we have to constantly look at our thinking process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the most productive acts we can do for ourselves is to monitor the thoughts we think. I call this minding your mind business. This process will determine if you are safe in your mind or being held captive by lingering thoughts. When you investigate your thoughts you will quickly resolve outer mysteries you have manifested in your life. This is not to sound mystic but if you look at everything in your life it can be traced back to a thought that YOU permitted it to exist. So what did you think that you are now living in the manifestation of the thought?

It is important to understand that everything in the world that exists today is a result of someone's thought. We are constantly surrounded by thoughts. Have you ever been uplifted, motivated, and you walk in a room, and your mood shifts? It happens all the time. The reason for this is you walked into a mindset that dominated the environment of the place you entered. This constantly affects us if we are not MINDFUL, full of the mind of what is swirling around us. Whether we come or go, we are constantly entering into another person's thought pattern.

With this in mind, what thoughts are you releasing to the world, and how is this process affecting the minds of those around you? If you want to make the world a better place start thinking thoughts that make us better.

-Coach LaMonte