YouDay: You can't change the past

Our lives might start one way but, we all have the ability to approve things moving forward.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beauty of each day on earth is that we have a chance to make every day better than the last.

As I reflect on my life, there are many things that I wish I would have done differently.

Some things I regret deeply and wish I could go back in time and have a do-over. Have you ever felt this way?

The truth is no matter what mistakes you have made, there's nothing you can do to improve your past. However, you're still breathing and have a great life ahead of you. So even though you can improve or change your past, you definitely can improve and change your future.

Use your past as a playbook to get it right the next time around. Prevention is the first step to the cure of repeated offenses.

Lessons learned are only valuable when you're tested the second time around. It's a brand new day filled with opportunities to begin again, invest in you and change your future.