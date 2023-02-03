Failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill to be torn down

The 245-acre site will likely turn into manufacturing, office, and retail space, according to Colliers International.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The half-built structure for the failed Panthers practice facility in Rock Hill will be torn down to make way for future office and commercial space, according to Colliers International.

After the bankruptcy settlement was finalized in December between David Tepper’s real estate company (GTRE), Rock Hill, and York County; marketing is in full swing for the property, which is now city-owned.

The city is working with commercial real estate company Colliers International to market the site, now calling it the Rock Hill Overlook.

The 245 acres will be a blank slate for potential buyers to reimagine for manufacturing, office and retail space, according to the executive managing director of the Colliers in Charlotte, Bryan Johnson.

It was previously reported that the property could be turned into a mixed-use development and multi-family housing. However, Johnson said the new focus is now on manufacturing and office space.

“This would be almost like a gateway for Rock Hill,” Johnson told WCNC Charlotte's Julia Kauffman.

The goal, according to Johnson, is to create an employment center with retail like Kingsley in Fort Mill.

He said Rock Hill residents are attracting businesses and they need more office space in the area.

“The labor force in Rock Hill is actually outpacing the national and South Carolina averages," Johnson explained. "So, there's a lot of high-tech, high-educated people that live down in Rock Hill, so those labor forces are really needed by all these companies.”

To make room for the new vision, Johnson said the structure for the practice facility will be torn down because it's a "single-purpose-built facility" that can't serve many other developments.

Work is also still underway on the new Exit 81 of Interstate 77 that will lead directly to the site. Additionally, Mount Gallant Road will still be widened as originally planned.

A York County spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte the $21 million the county received from the bankruptcy settlement will go toward the construction project. Road work will likely start in 2024.

While they don’t know who will buy the land yet, Johnson said they do know the city does not want high-density housing there. It’s also possible the city could sell to multiple buyers, divvying up the site.

There is no price tag for the property. Instead, Colliers is hoping to present several different offers and site plans to the city in 2023.

WCNC Charlotte asked the City of Rock Hill who is paying for the facility to be torn down. A spokesperson said they can't comment at this time but will have more information in the coming weeks.