'What happened to Allisha Watts?' Sister of missing woman addresses her boyfriend in letter

Allisha Watts was last seen at her boyfriend's Charlotte home on July 16. Two days later, he was found unresponsive in her car outside the DMV in Anson County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sister of missing Moore County woman Allisha Watts issued a letter to Watts' boyfriend, James Dunmore, saying her family is hurt from not knowing what happened to their loved one.

New documents showed that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators were looking for evidence of murder when they searched Dunmore's home last week. The 39-year-old woman was last seen in Charlotte with Dunmore on July 16 leaving a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum. Dunmore was later found unresponsive inside Watts' Mercedes-Benz SUV at a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Anson County on July 18. Watts' family reported her missing on July 19.

"We have been devastated ever since the horrific news broke about her disappearance," Tammy Utley, Watts' younger sister, wrote. "So many questions that we will never get answered, however, we can't seam to get past the most prevalent question of them all. What happened to Allisha Watts? Our hearts hurt daily from not knowing the answers our family, friends and our devoted community deserve to know."

CMPD said Wednesday that there is an "active and ongoing" missing persons case related to Watts but there are no new developments at this time regarding her whereabouts. Multiple agencies are working alongside CMPD, the department said, urging anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

Utley shared a copy of her letter with WCNC Charlotte Wednesday. The first part, she's thankful for the everyone's prayers and support during this difficult time. The rest of her letter is directed toward Dunmore.

"My sister loved you unconditionally," the letter reads. "Your lies and the deceit have a funny way of catching up with you and just when the veil had been removed from my sister's eyes ... she started to see the real you! Is that what made you snap?"

Dunmore has not been charged with anything at this time. Utley ended her message to him by saying it all could've been prevented.

"You could've just simply walked away and we would still have our beloved sister, daughter, friend and devoted activist for our community! You reap what you sow and so shall you reap!"

She signed the letter as her sister's keeper. Utley also wanted to point out that the family doesn't have a GoFundMe page set up for Watts, nor do they plan to start one. She says while other organizations have solicited donations, Utley warned none of those have been organized by the family of Allisha Watts.

