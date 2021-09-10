21-year-old charged in connection with drive-by shooting that killed 3-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Days after 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa was killed, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has made one arrest in the case. Qua'Tonio Stephens, 21, was arrested after a police chase ending on I-85 near Glenwood Drive on Sept. 8.
Stephens faces a number of charges: accessory after the fact to murder, felony flee to elude, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
The counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault with a deadly weapon are connected to a Sept. 7 shooting on Joe Morrison Lane, not the drive-by shooting that killed Figueroa.
Figueroa was killed on Sept. 7 at 11:45 p.m.when 150 shots were fired towards his home on Richard Rozzelle Dr. It's not yet known how many suspects police believe are connected to that shooting.
A vigil is being held for Figueroa Friday night.
In a Sept. 8 news conference, CMPD said they believed the suspects could be teenage students connected to three Charlotte high schools: Hopewell High School, North Mecklenburg High School, and Chambers (formerly Vance) High School. It's not yet known what connection Stephens has to these high schools if any.
