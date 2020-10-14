Charlotte’s homicide rate jumps after gun violence claims 3 lives within 12-hour span

"Wouldn’t you want justice if it was you? We are begging and pleading for the community to step up."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of October 13, there have been 94 homicides in the Queen City. It's far higher than 78 homicides at the same time last year in Charlotte.

Monday’s deadly shootings began around 5:45 p.m. when 21-year-old Aaron Shuford Jr. was killed near Old Statesville Road and W. WT Harris Boulevard.

Within the next several hours, there were two other homicides.

On Tuesday, a cousin of Shuford Jr. said he’s begging for anyone with information to come forward, not only for their family, but for the others too. Will Adams says he talked to his cousin, Aaron “AJ” Shuford Jr. a couple of days before he was fatally shot.

“It would always be like, ‘I love you, I love you too man’,” said Adams. “AJ was the life of a party, just a good guy all around.”

Police say someone in a vehicle shot Shuford Jr. while he was in a car; it was one of three homicides in less than 11 hours.

About thirty minutes later, officers responded to another deadly shooting on the 1200 block of Campus Street where 58-year-old Ernest Lightner was pronounced dead.

Then hours later, police say 41-year-old Emanuel Taylor was shot and killed near the 2600 block of Clydesdale Terrace just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Some neighbors told WCNC Charlotte they want to move out.

“I’m 63 years old," one neighbor said. "I can’t be around this, I don’t like being around this."

The Queen City now has 94 homicides for the year, compared to 78 homicides at the time last year.

“It’s not just a challenge for our department, it’s a challenge for our city,” said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Major Ryan Butler.

Adams, who runs the anti-violence organization Team Trublue, wants the community to step up to help with a solution.

“We point the finger at the police when they do wrong, but do we point the finger at each other?” Adams questioned.

Adams also hopes someone steps forward to bring justice for the families.

“Please do your due diligence and come forward, so that we can have justice," Adams said. "Wouldn’t you want justice if it was you? We are begging and pleading for the community to step up."