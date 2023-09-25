Charlotte police investigating a violent weekend in the city

At least six people have now been shot in Charlotte in just a matter of hours.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is still investigating after five shootings in Charlotte since Sunday.

Morning Breeze Lane

One person suffered life-threatening injuries around 3 p.m. Sunday in a shooting along Morning Breeze Lane just off of Rozzelles Ferry Road. No suspects have been publically identified.

Eddington Street

The deadly shooting happened on Eddington Street a little before 7 p.m. Sunday. In this incident, officers arrived to find 18-year-old Caleb Thompson suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.



Police said they have identified a suspect but are still working to determine if Thompson and the suspect knew each other.

Mallard Creek Road

Another shooting happened hours later on Sunday night around 10 p.m. This shooting happened at a Shell gas station on Mallard Creek Road near Concord Mills Mall.



CMPD said they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. Another person was transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released, but police said there are early indications there was a possible “shootout.”



"It does appear early in the investigation that the two subjects may have been involved in some type of conversation and at some point there was an exchange of gunfire," CMPD said.

Fairwood Avenue

Early Monday morning, Medic said they transported one person with minor injuries to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center hospital after a shooting along Fairwood Avenue, a neighborhood near Southside Park.



East Woodlawn Road

A shooting Monday morning along East Woodlawn Road has left two people in the hospital.

Chau Van Nguyen, 54, and another person who has not been identified were shot at the Exxon gas station near the interchange with Interstate 77.

According to a police report, there was also damage to the property.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about any of these shootings can give an anonymous tip to Charlotte crime stoppers at 704-334-1600.

