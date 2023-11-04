Charlotte Uber driver charged with rape of passenger expected in court Tuesday

He was originally scheduled to face a judge in January, but the court date was postponed. Tuesday will be his first appearance in court.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte Uber driver charged with second-degree rape of a passenger last year is expected in court Tuesday.

Vicente Diaz-Gomez was charged with second-degree rape for an alleged assault in Matthews on Oct. 15, 2022. The victim told officers she was riding home when Diaz-Gomez assaulted her.

Diaz-Gomez, who lives in Charlotte, was arrested later that day and released on Oct. 16, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office records.

Matthews police has previously said Uber immediately removed Diaz-Gomez from its database following the alleged incident.

While authorities haven't said there are more victims, due to the public-facing nature of Diaz-Gomez's job, WCNC Charlotte felt it was necessary to share the mugshot in case someone would recognize him from any other incidents that went unreported.

Over the past couple of years, Uber has added several safety measures to the app including a 911 emergency button, GPS tracking, trusted contacts so people can share their ride with close family and friends, and a live-help option to connect with a safety agent who people can stay on the phone with during their entire ride.

With the help of these changes, there has been a reported 38% decrease in the rate of sexual assaults reported on the Uber app between 2017 and 2020.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.