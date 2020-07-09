CMPD investigating multiple homicides in violent Labor Day Weekend

CMPD hasn't made any arrests in the shootings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating multiple shootings during Labor Day Weekend, which led to three people dying and four people recovering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives haven't made any arrests in the shootings, which marked a violent end to the summer.

The first shooting happened Friday night at Osei Discount Food and Beverage, which is located at 2820 L.D. Parker Drive.

Officers found three people shot, including 19-year-old Carlos Edward Lopez-Cole, who died from his wounds. Mecklenburg EMS took two women to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This can be challenging. People are pent up. We're inside. There's not a lot that people can do because of the pandemic so it's the end of summer, I know a lot of folks are going to try and get out," CMPD Major Ryan Butler said in a now-prescient statement. "I can't stress enough that folks need to be safe."

Then on Sunday, detectives responded to four different shootings across the city.

Early Sunday morning, a gunman killed 45-year-old Oldin Lainez and injured another person off Crigler Street in northwest Charlotte.

That same morning, a drive-by shooting on Old Forester Lane left a home and a car riddled with bullets, but no one was shot.

#UPDATE: @CMPD says at least 15 shots fired in a drive-by shooting. Two homes & one car hit. No one injured. @wcnc https://t.co/g4LzPHgh0r — Lucas Bogg (@LucasBoggPhotog) September 6, 2020

Later in the afternoon, officers raced to a shopping center off North Graham Street after someone was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m., detectives responded to Atrium CMC after someone walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died of their injuries.

It wasn't just shootings — Mecklenburg EMS confirmed one person has life-threatening injuries sustained from a stabbing on Orange Street southeast Charlotte on Sunday.