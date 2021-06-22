Four months later, man charged with February murder in west Charlotte

More than four months after the deadly shooting, police say they have a suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department announced Tuesday they arrested a man accused of killing another man in February 2021.

WCNC Charlotte first reported on Feb. 19 that a shooting unfolded at a home on Berryhill Road near Marlowe Avenue around 3 a.m. that morning. 23-year-old Noah Feaster died on the scene, and an investigation into what happened opened up. Family members initially said a dispute between Feaster and someone else sparked the shooting, and detectives got to work on the case.

More than four months later, CMPD said they arrested and charged 25-year-old Deshawn Williamson without incident on June 22. Feaster is charged with 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who can offer information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can also be shared by calling 704-334-1600 or by leaving tips online.

