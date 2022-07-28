CMPD investigating 3rd homicide in 2 days

It happened on Sharon Chase Drive, which is off North Sharon Amity Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.

According to police, CMPD was called to Sharon Chase Drive, which is off North Sharon Amity Road on Thursday around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had suffered injuries from a gunshot wound. The person was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

CMPD is continuing to investigate this incident. The names of any victims or suspects have not been made public.

Investigators are continuing to learn more about this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

This is the third homicide in two days in Charlotte.

Wednesday afternoon, CMPD confirmed one person died after a shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Centre Street. Wednesday night, a person arrived at a Charlotte hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, but later died at the hospital.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Man charged in Comedy Zone shooting to face judge Thursday

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Teen facing serious injuries after shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts