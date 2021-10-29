Another gun found on a CMS campus, Charlotte police say

Initial details were limited, but this marks yet another gun found on a CMS campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has confirmed another gun was found on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campus this week.

Police say the gun was recovered from Chambers High School during the afternoon on Friday, Oct. 29. Additional details were not immediately available as CMPD noted the investigation is still ongoing.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to CMS for more information. As of writing, a response has not been provided by the district.

The discovery of the firearm on the Chambers campus happened just three days after a gun was found at South Mecklenburg High School, resulting in a student's arrest.

This incident is also the latest in a series of firearm discoveries on CMS campuses in the month of October 2021. On Oct. 5, a gun was found with two loaded magazines in the gym at Garinger High School after a reported shooting nearby. The incident forced the campus into lockdown.