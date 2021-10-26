Loaded gun found at South Mecklenburg High School

"The safety of our students is our highest priority," the school's principal said, in part, in the message to school families.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A loaded gun was found at South Mecklenburg High School on Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed.

South Mecklenburg Principal Angerer told families in a message that the gun was found during a search of a student's backpack after that student had been detained by a School Resource Officer (SRO). Angerer said no threats were made and no students were injured.

CMPD officers later arrested the student and seized the firearm. At this time, CMPD has not said what charges the student faces.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority," Angerer said, in part, in the message to school families. "Extra security is on campus and counselors are available for all students and staff who need to speak with someone about this situation."

Earlier this month, WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team looked into claims that teen violence in Charlotte is on the rise. CMPD data from 2018 through 2021 shows that Charlotte has seen the lowest violent crimes where a teen is a suspect this year than in recent years.