Man shot by own grandfather in home invasion has died, Long View police say

LONG VIEW, N.C. — Long View police say a man who reportedly tried to rob his own grandfather has died nearly a week after the grandfather shot him in self-defense.

Police first reported on April 15 they responded to a home along 38th Street NW in reference to a home invasion and shooting. According to them, the victim was home alone when the suspect kicked in the front door of the home. Once inside, police say the suspect assaulted the victim and demanded cash. However, the victim shot the suspect multiple times, and police say the 34-year-old suspect was found at a nearby hotel later with life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief T.J. Bates confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the suspect died on April 21, six days after the attempted home invasion. The suspect faced multiple gunshot injuries, along with facial injuries and others on his body. A previous news release from police indicated the victim didn't know his own grandson was trying to rob him.

