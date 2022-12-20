Mother of Madalina Cojocari scheduled in court Tuesday

Diana Cojocari, the mother of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, is scheduled in court Tuesday. She was arrested for failing to report the girl's disappearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Diana Cojocari, the mother of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari, is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday.

Madalina was reported missing by her mother and stepfather, Christopher Parlmiter, on Dec. 15, investigators allege. The couple told a resource officer at Bailey Middle School they last saw Madalina on Nov. 23, 22 days before they contacted authorities.

Cornelius police arrested the couple on Dec. 17 for failure to report Madalina's disappearance to law enforcement. During a court hearing for Palmiter Monday, prosecutors said both parents have been interviewed about the case but provided authorities no explanation as to why they waited so long to report Madalina as missing.

North Carolina state law requires districts to alert the district attorney or Department of Social Services if a child has 10 unexcused absences in a year, when parents haven't made a good faith effort to bring them to school.

On Monday, Cornelius police and the FBI expanded their search area to include Lake Cornelius, a standalone body of water across Interstate 77 from Lake Norman in Cornelius.

A prayer vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the common area of Cojocari's neighborhood off Victoria Bay Drive in Cornelius. Organizers are asking people that are driving to park at Smithville Park.

"Everybody in my group is really close to that neighborhood," one resident told WCNC Charlotte. "A lot of them want to be out there searching, a lot of them want to know what happened."

We know how much you want to help #FindMadalina. Right now, the best way our community can assist is to flood the area with her precious face. Print the #FBI “Missing” poster and hang it outside your home, in the window of every business, or share our official social media posts. pic.twitter.com/js1ws5J5Cw — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) December 19, 2022

Cojocari is described as an 11-year-old white female, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple, and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.