x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One of men linked to murder of Wake Deputy Ned Byrd has escaped from jail

Alder Alfonso Marin Soleto, one of two brothers linked to murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, escaped from Piedmont Regional jail in Virginia jail on Sunday

More Videos

FARMVILLE, Va. — One of two brothers linked to the shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd last summer escaped from jail in Virginia.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office posted images of two inmates and described the escape. One image is of Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26. Sotelo and his brother, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, are charged with murdering Byrd.

READ MORE: Brothers indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

The other escaped inmate is not Arturo Marin-Sotelo. The second inmate's identity was not released by the sheriff's office.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Posted by Prince Edward Co. Sheriff's Office Tony Epps, Sheriff on Monday, May 1, 2023

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an illegal alien to avoid federal trial. Court records show he had been held at Piedmont Regional Jail since January.

Read more on WRAL.

Related Articles

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.



Before You Leave, Check This Out