One of men linked to murder of Wake Deputy Ned Byrd has escaped from jail

FARMVILLE, Va. — One of two brothers linked to the shooting of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd last summer escaped from jail in Virginia.
Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office posted images of two inmates and described the escape. One image is of Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, 26. Sotelo and his brother, Arturo Marin-Sotelo, are charged with murdering Byrd.
The other escaped inmate is not Arturo Marin-Sotelo. The second inmate's identity was not released by the sheriff's office.
Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an illegal alien to avoid federal trial. Court records show he had been held at Piedmont Regional Jail since January.
