Man linked to murder of NC deputy arrested in Mexico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man linked to the killing of a North Carolina deputy who escaped from a jail in Virginia was arrested in Mexico, according to the FBI.
Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was captured by Mexican authorities just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, federal investigators said. He was arrested in the Mexican state of Guerrero.
Sotelo escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia on Sunday, April 30. He was driving a 2003 Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.
The FBI was offering up to $70,000 for anyone with information that led to Sotelo's arrest. He pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an illegal alien to avoid a federal trial in connection with the killing of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd last summer.
