Meck Co. deputies investigating after detention center resident assaults 3 officers

A meeting with Sheriff McFadden and detention staff Wednesday determined a breakdown in communication and lack of adhering to protocol may have led to the assault.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a resident assaulted three officers at Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central Tuesday.

Around 8:45 p.m., D.A.R.T. Officers Simpson and Huff, as well Sergeant Officer Clyburn attempted to 39-year-old Eric Henderson to a disciplinary unit, but Henderson refused to comply and stabbed Officer Simpson with "homemade weapons," deputies said.

Officer Simpson was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said. Officer Huff and Sergeant Clyburg also received minor injuries during the incident, according to deputies.

“As soon as I was alerted of the incident, I went to the hospital and stayed with two of the officers until they were released. Both are in good spirits and eager to return to work,” Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said. “I do not take these incidents lightly and will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of detention center staff and residents who are housed in our care.”

Sheriff McFadden called a meeting Wednesday morning in response to the incident, where it was determined a breakdown in communication and lack of adhering to protocol may have contributed to the assault, deputies said.

“We have experienced staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and our detention officers have been tasked with working overtime,” he said. “Many residents have not seen their family members in-person since 2019, in addition to missing court dates and minimal movement inside the housing unit. These factors have put a strain on the agency and its operations, but we will continue to address and adjust our operations as we have done since the onset of the pandemic.”

Sheriff McFadden ended the meeting with a call for detention Captains to update their standard operating procedure for moving residents to disciplinary detention units. On Friday, Oct. 29, MCDCC staff committed more than 80 staff members to conduct a safety and security check of the detention facility.