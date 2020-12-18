Suspect charged with murder of Mount Holly officer to appear in court

Joshua Funk was charged with first-degree murder in the on-duty shooting of Mount Holly officer Tyler Herndon.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing Mount Holly Police officer Tyler Herndon during a break-in is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Dec. 18.

Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Herdon's death on Dec. 11. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being immediately arrested. Funk has been held in the Cleveland County jail since his arrest.

Detectives said Herndon was responding to an active break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash on Beatty Avenue around 3:30 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they encountered an armed suspect, identified as Funk. Multiple shots were fired between the suspect and police. Herndon was rushed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Court records revealed Funk had several pending cases this year, including an arrest for felony larceny in Mooresville in October, and several traffic tickets in Mecklenburg and Catawba Counties.

Two other Mount Holly police officers and a Gaston County police officer were also involved in the incident. The three officers have been placed on administrative leave to ensure their respective department policies and procedures were followed.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene, including Gaston County Police, Mount Holly Police, Dallas Police and Gastonia Police. The State Bureau of Investigation is also conducting an investigation.

Gov. Cooper issued the following statement regarding the fatal shooting of police officer Tyler Herndon: