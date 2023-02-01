'It's heartbreaking' | 3 deadly shootings in Charlotte on New Year's Day starts 2023 off the wrong way

Three fatal crimes in 24 hours, and no arrests have been made at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new year is off to a violent start in the Queen City as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating three deadly shootings on the first day of 2023, one of which killed a child.

The first happened just after midnight on Sunday when gunfire erupted in north Charlotte just a few blocks from Camp North End. CMPD said the child was found along Moretz Avenue.

“To hear that it was a child ... it took my heart to another level," Deshawn Hill, a local business owner, said of the shooting. "When it comes to our children, the legacy, our future, what are we doing to protect them?"

Then just a few hours later, a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in northeast Charlotte.

CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex, around 3 a.m. when they found the victim.

Then by 1 p.m., CMPD received yet another call, this time for a homicide in southwest Charlotte where a man had been killed.

CMPD hasn't identified the victims in these cases yet, either.

Community activist Brandon Brown grew up in Charlotte. He said it hurts to see how much violence is happening in a city he calls home.

“It’s heartbreaking," Brown admitted. "You feel like you’re trying hard in order to stop the violence within the community, and the next thing you know, someone else dies from gun violence."

Brown said the community needs to come together and push harder to get guns off the streets.

At-large Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera said, when it comes to gun violence, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

“We have our work cut out for us,” Ajmera said. “We do see a trend of overall crime going down. However, even one homicide is way too many for us, and we take that very seriously.”

Ajmere stressed the importance of working with area partners and community members because CMPD cannot fight violence alone.

The city of Charlotte continues to invest in its Alternatives to Violence program, which uses a public health model to help stop fatal crimes in the Beatties Ford/LaSalle area.

“You work with an individual to make sure that they have stable housing, stable place to stay, they have employment, and that they have the services that they need, so that deters them from committing crimes,” Ajmera explained of the program.

She added that mentorship and teaching conflict resolution are also a big part of crime prevention efforts.

“We have to instill in our young men and young women, how to solve conflicts in a peaceful and respectful manner, which doesn't turn into a violent situation,” Ajmere continued.

Ajmera said the city will be looking into its Alternatives to Violence program to see what is working and what is not so the city can focus on the right resources that will combat gun violence.

Brown wants to see more feet on the ground to reach the youth.

“Let’s hit these streets; let’s go to these gas stations,” Brown said. “Let’s go to wherever these kids are hanging out, and let’s go and mentor them. Let’s give them the tools they need so they can be successful in their lives.”

Brown said it takes a village, and the community is stronger when it works together.

“Everybody needs to be on board with what is going on with our youth.," Brown said. "We need CMS involved. We need the celebrities in the city involved; we need the Hornets and the Panthers involved. We need everybody on board when it comes to this violence in our city.”

He is working on collaborating with other organizations and local leaders to streamline their efforts and the resources they have to combat the violence.

“As long as we come together, bring our resources together, I think that will be better for our community,” Brown said.

He is encouraging people to come out to the Mega Mommy March Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Marshall Park in Uptown Charlotte. Anyone who has lost a loved one to gun violence is asked to bring a photo of them for the march.

As for the New Year's Day crimes, any person with information about this incident or any other is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

