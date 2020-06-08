Police looking for suspect wanted for southwest Charlotte murder

Police said 20-year-old Jamie Graham Jr. is wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Solomon Fleming Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in located a man wanted for a murder that happened on August 1.

Police said 20-year-old Jamie Graham Jr. is wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Solomon Fleming Jr. who was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte last Saturday.

Offers were called to the 7000 block of S Tryon Street near the Soho Market around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they located Fleming in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, an altercation lead to the shooting and believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Graham currently has outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.