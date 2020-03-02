CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous."

Deputies said the suspect, Vangereil Miller, shot a woman in the foot through her car.

Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning just after 3 a.m. on Second Street.

Deputies collected firearm shell casings, and a warrant has been issued for Vangereil Miller’s arrest. He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Miller remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies report.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Miller should call 911.

