Man charged in gruesome South Carolina homicide in court Monday

Steven Tyler Benfield was charged with murder after investigators found the body of Jessica Stewart near a home in Blacksburg in August 2015.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man charged in connection with a violent homicide in 2015 is expected to appear in court Monday.

Steven Tyler Benfield was charged with murder in the death of Jessica Stewart in August 2015. Investigators allege that Benfield stabbed Stewart and dumped her body near a home in Blacksburg, South Carolina.

Benfield has been in jail since he was arrested in the case. Court records confirmed that Benfield had a troubled past with dozens of charges since 2002.

A neighbor told WCNC Charlotte that he heard the two arguing before police arrived at the home.

"They kept on fussing and arguing, and I didn't want to go over there and get involved in it," Frankie Faris said.

Steven Tyler Benfield is set to be sentenced today in the 2015 death of Jessica Stewart. Arrest warrants said he stabbed and cut her to death. Her family worries he won’t get enough time in jail. We are in the courtroom and will have updates @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/XRoyVkP8SQ — Indira Eskieva WCNC (@IndiraEskieva) February 7, 2022

