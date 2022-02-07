Man charged in gruesome South Carolina homicide in court Monday

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man charged in connection with a violent homicide in 2015 is expected to appear in court Monday.
Steven Tyler Benfield was charged with murder in the death of Jessica Stewart in August 2015. Investigators allege that Benfield stabbed Stewart and dumped her body near a home in Blacksburg, South Carolina.
Benfield has been in jail since he was arrested in the case. Court records confirmed that Benfield had a troubled past with dozens of charges since 2002.
A neighbor told WCNC Charlotte that he heard the two arguing before police arrived at the home.
"They kept on fussing and arguing, and I didn't want to go over there and get involved in it," Frankie Faris said.
WCNC Charlotte's Indira Eskieva will be in the courtroom for Monday's hearing. Her full report on the proceedings will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 5 p.m.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.