FBI Charlotte, police continuing search for Madalina Cojocari

On National Missing Children's Day, the FBI Charlotte released new video outlining the details surrounding Madalina's disappearance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FBI Charlotte is continuing its search for missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari, more than six months after she was last seen.

On National Missing Children's Day, the bureau posted a video outlining the details surrounding Madalina's disappearance. This comes after Cornelius police released new video Saturday of Madalina at the pool in a mermaid costume and at the beach marking six months since her disappearance.

The post says Madalina should be getting ready to enjoy the warm summer months but instead, the search continues for the young girl.

Madalina was last seen publicly getting off the school bus on Nov. 21. She was seen getting off the Bailey Middle School school bus just before 5 p.m., according to FBI Charlotte video released back in December. This appears to be the last day Madalina was at school, according to what a sixth-grade school counselor at Bailey Middle School told authorities.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter were arrested in December for failing to report Madalina's disappearance.

As police continue their search for Madalina, one lead they have been looking into were reports that she may be a victim of human trafficking.

Search warrants obtained by WCNC Charlotte reveal Madalina's mother asked a distant relative if he would help with "smuggling" her and Madalina away. She also told him she was in a "bad relationship" with her husband Christopher Palmiter and that she wanted a divorce.

According to the warrants, investigators reviewed phone records revealing "extensive communication on Dec. 2, 2022" with that relative. That person's phone records showed "multiple calls to phone numbers belonging to unidentified targets involved in ongoing T3 drug/narcotic trafficking investigations."

Madalina’s parents have now been in custody for over five months on felony charges of failing to report her missing.

Both maintain they do not know what happened to Madalina.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari should contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.