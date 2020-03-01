CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crime trend nationwide shows car thieves are getting help from technology to steal your car in just a matter of minutes. Police say its all done by electronically copying your key fob.

A Charlotte couple said they woke up New Year’s Day to find their 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee stolen right out of their driveway—even though the car doors were locked.

Police say its a crime trend nationwide, where car thieves are getting help from technology. Investigators believe thieves are using electronics to copyyour key fob.

“I thought if you put your keys up and your doors were locked, other than busting your windows and hot wiring your car, I didn’t think there was a way to steal your car,” one victim told WCNC NBC Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told WCNC NBC Charlotte that’s no longer the case: Thieves nowadays are taking the car theft crime a step further.

“They’re able to send a signal from your key fob to another key fob if they can get close enough,” CMPD Officer Johnathan Frisk explained.

From there, the suspects can create an electronic copy of the key fob and easily get access inside your car.

There are some ways you can help to prevent this.

Police suggest getting a steering wheel lock or a driveway lock which is similar to a boot on your tire.

Another tool is a signal blocking pouch that can keep a hacker from communicating with your key fob.

“It would protect someone from being able to clone your key fob if it’s in your pocket, pocket book, on your person or inside your house,” Officer Frisk said.

If your car is stolen police also recommend you report it immediately to help increase the chances of it being successfully recovered.

