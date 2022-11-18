Youth leader at Charlotte-area churches charged with child sex crimes, police say

Police arrested Benjamin Damron with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A youth leader and soccer coach at several Charlotte-area organizations was charged with multiple child sex crimes on Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police charged 36-year-old Benjamin Damron with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery. Officers said Damron used his position to take advantage of the victims and sexually assault them.

Three total victims have been identified, all teenage boys, according to police. No word on if any other victims have been identified yet.

Damron has been a youth leader or coach in at least four local organizations including Elevation Church, Mercy Church, Southbrook Church and Soccer Shots, police said. All of the listed organizations were notified and are cooperating with the investigation.

"Our children are so vulnerable and we have to trust our kids are safe," Lt. James Ivie with CMPD said. "We have to be able to have conversations about what's appropriate and not appropriate."

The incidents occurred in Charlotte as well as locations in Matthews and in Union County, according to police. CMPD detectives have been in contact with detectives from both Matthews Police Department and the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this case or suspect, please contact CMPD. You can contact the lead detective in this case, Detective Brennan, at 704-353-1940 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

