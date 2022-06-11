Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools set to auction 46,000 clear backpacks, documents show

The meeting agenda suggests that the thousands of clear backpacks will be auctioned off online.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is set to auction off all 46,000 clear backpacks it brought this school year in response to a rise in violence, according to agenda documents.

According to an upcoming meeting agenda, the backpacks are listed among a number of other items to be approved by the CMS Board of Education to vote to go to auction.

Back in March, it was confirmed that CMS was "indefinitely" postponing the rollout of clear backpacks at pilot schools due to most backpacks containing a warning tag required by Proposition 65 for California residents.

Proposition 65 is a measure California passed in 1986 to get companies to replace toxic chemicals with safer ones. Under the law, businesses have to show warnings if their products have chemicals that can cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive problems.

The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment lists specific chemicals that would require a warning -- there are more than a thousand. It was not made clear which ones were in the clear backpacks.

CMS invested nearly $500,000 into clear backpacks in response to rising violence across the district. Former Superintendent Earnest Winston said in January the backpacks would become the standard at CMS to help keep weapons off campuses.