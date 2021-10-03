'Prom is a big deal' | Lincoln Charter to still hold prom while other schools cancel

Lincoln Charter said prom will still be tentative because it'll depend on declining COVID-19 metrics.

DENVER, N.C. — Lincoln Charter School still plans to hold its prom for seniors this spring despite several major school districts in the Charlotte region canceling the annual tradition.

The Lincoln County-based school will be holding this year's prom at Carrigan Farms in Mooresville.

Melissa Lasarsky, dean of student life, said it'll be the first time the school will be holding prom outside, in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Prom is a big deal at our school," Lasarsky said. "It’s something students look forward to. It’s an extravagant evening. We go big.”

In the past, the school also allowed sophomores and juniors to attend prom, but this year, the school will only allow its 150 seniors to attend, and outside guests will not be allowed.

Lasarsky said students will have to wear masks, and depending on available supplies, they may test students for COVID-19 before being allowed to attend prom.

"We’ve said to these seniors, you spent so much of the year apart," Lasarsky said. "To have this event together as a class can be an amazing experience.”

Shannon Avason’s son, Ben, is a senior at Lincoln Charter School.

“I was thrilled to death because I didn’t want him to miss out on the experience," Avason said. "That they’re having it at Carrigan Farms where they can socially distance themselves from each other and have a little more space to breathe, it made me even happier.”

However, Lincoln Charter School warned seniors if COVID-19 cases unexpectedly spike in the school, they could cancel the event.

Mountain Island Charter School will also be holding its proms.

Bailey Taylor and Caden Easter are juniors at the school.

"I'm sort of excited that we get to go to prom because that's like a high school experience that everybody talks about," Bailey Taylor, a junior at the school, said.