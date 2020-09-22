Union County Board of Education votes to hold more in-person learning days for elementary students

During a meeting Tuesday, the BOE voted to allow grades PK-5 to return to school four days per week beginning Oct. 26

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Board of Education voted 8 - 1 in favor of adding more in-person learning days for elementary students during a meeting Tuesday. The new plans come after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced elementary schools could return to full time in-person learning beginning October 5.

The board approved four days of in-person learning for students in grades Pre-K through 5 starting October 26. Under the plan, students would go to school Monday through Thursday and do remote learning every Friday.

The school district already had plans in place for students in grades Pre-K through 12 to transition from one to two days per week in the classroom beginning next Tuesday. Those plans will remain in place through October 26.

Union County Schools opened to students on August 17 under a hybrid plan. Students reported to school one day per week and currently do remote learning four days per week. Since the return of students, some schools have reported cases of Coronavirus, but cases have been few and the district has been able to mitigate the spread.

Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said some cases of the virus were expected and the district was prepared for that upon opening schools this year.

“I wouldn't say I was alarmed. I think we have to anticipate that over the school year, until there are other measures in place like a vaccine, we're going to see some of this,” said Houlihan.