These Union County schools have confirmed COVID-19 cases

Poplin, Wingate and Benton Heights Elementary School all reported cases of coronavirus in the past few weeks.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Several schools in the Union County School District have recently reported positive cases of COVID-19. Tuesday, WCNC Charlotte obtained emails sent to parents at Waxhaw Elementary School and Parkwood Middle School confirming COVID-19 cases.

In both situations, school officials confirmed a Union County Public Schools employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past few weeks, four other schools in Union County have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Wingate Elementary has one confirmed case, Weddington Middle School had one case, Benton Heights Elementary School had one case, Poplin Elementary had two cases, and Weddington High School had one case.

UCPS had opted to return under Plan B, a mix of in-person and online instruction. Prior to the school year starting, Union County teachers had voiced their concerns about returning to in-person learning, saying they feared it wouldn't be safe.