Bojangles Coliseum packed with people trying to get COVID-19 tests

At one point, demand was so high, they had to redirect people to a second location.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Thanksgiving just a few days away, the rush is on to get a coronavirus test.

While health officials are cautioning against gathering this year, they are also highly recommending anyone who plans to see family or friends get tested beforehand.

On Monday, Mecklenburg County opened the Bojangles Coliseum parking lot to COVID-19 testing. Hundreds of cars showed up, and people waited hours to get a test.

Demand was so high that, at one point, they started redirecting people to the Health Department’s southeast location on Billingsley Road.

“I decided as long as I’m tested and okay and they're tested and okay, that it would be safe to travel,” Sarah Wells said while waiting for a test.

Lines and wait times like these during the week of Thanksgiving would usually be at the grocery store or for Black Friday deals.

"We've been here probably about two-and-a-half hours already,” Danny Wilcox said.

This holiday season, for so many across the Carolinas, a prerequisite to Thanksgiving dinner is a negative COVID-19 test.

It’s hard to even capture how long the line at Bojangles Coliseum is right now for COVID testing. People I’ve spoken with have been here for 3 hours and still have a long way to go. They’re redirecting people to the SE Health Department location @wcnc pic.twitter.com/kQo1FgDRQi — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) November 23, 2020

“I want to be safe, not sorry being around holiday this Thanksgiving time,” Freda Braswell said.

In Mecklenburg County, test results are taking about two days, so time is running out to have the results in time for turkey day.

“I think everyone in Charlotte is in the same boat, wanting to be responsible and get tested, yet they want to gather with groups of people,” Thomas Bennett said.

Despite health officials' warnings against traveling or gathering for the holidays, it seems many people are still finding ways to celebrate.

“We’re going to do an outdoor gathering with masks and face shields, I haven't seen my parents in many months so we all agreed we would do it but be very responsible about doing that,” Bennett explained.

“I will stay in this line for the rest of the day," Braswell said. "I know they are redirecting people over the clinic, but I’ve been here so long. Two hours. I can wait."

Braswell arrived at 11 a.m. and was tested just before 4 p.m.

She had gone to a funeral on Friday and wants to make sure she’s not putting the family members she lives with in danger. Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday but they're playing it safe this year.



"No one outside is coming into the home,” Braswell said.

I spoke to the woman in this car hours ago. She got here at 11 am to be tested. 3:49 and she’s finally first in line @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Yfp0sttpC8 — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) November 23, 2020

It's what health officials are begging everyone to do. At a press conference Monday, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen reminded people a test is not a safety guarantee.

“If you tested negative, that is not a definitive answer or a free pass," Dr. Cohen said. "A test is only one moment in time. Tests are not perfect, and you could be exposed in the time after you got the test."

On Tuesday, there will be free testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 249 Billingsley Rd. in Charlotte.

Through Friday, testing is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2845 Beatties Ford Rd. in Charlotte.